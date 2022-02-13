Suhana Khan's outfit features fifty shades of white and it will make your eyes pop; Check

If there is one star kid who never fails to make it to the headlines with her uploads, it is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. Calling Suhana gorgeous would be the understatement of the century. The star kid is stunning and she knows it. Her Instagram is a treat for her fans, where she regularly shares her life updates and bestows her followers with her out-of-the-world pictures. Another thing? She is a fashion guru whose fit checks never fail to mesmerise us. Just a while ago, she shared a gorgeous fit on her Instagram stories. It is white, it is hot and it is perfect!

In the Instagram story that Suhana Khan shared, she looked quite ravishing as she revealed her outfit of the day. We could see her wearing a white top that read ‘OFF’ and paired it up with a smart white blazer in the mirror selfie. She enhanced the look with some dainty jewellery such as a sleek bracelet and a small pendant. Well, if you needed a sign to wear white-on-white, here is the perfect one.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, it seems that Suhana Khan is not far from making her grand Bollywood debut and following her father, Shah Rukh Khan’s footsteps. It is reported that she is all set to debut in Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of Archie Comics. Apart from Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda also will be a part of the film that will release on Netflix.

