Suhana Khan's photos surface for the first time in weeks as she celebrates Halloween post Aryan Khan's return

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been in New York while her older brother Aryan Khan was facing charges in NCB's narcotics case. Aryan walked out of jail only on 30 October after he was first placed under arrest on 3 October. During the last four weeks, Suhana, who is an active social media bee, stayed away from social media.

However, Suhana's photos for the first time in these last few weeks have surfaced on Instagram. The photo shows Suhana hugging her bestie and classmate at a Halloween party in New York. The star kid is all smiles as she looks straight into the camera. Suhana also commented on the post and wrote, "I luv u."

Check out Suhana's Halloween 2021 photo:

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October. However, due to paperwork formalities he could not be released on 29 October. He finally left the prison on Saturday morning.

Soon after Aryan's bail was announced, Suhana Khan had shared an adorable childhood photo with him and dad Shah Rukh Khan captioning it, "i love u."

Take a look:

The only other time that Suhana shared a photo in these last few weeks was when Gauri and Shah Rukh marked their 30th anniversary on 8 October.

