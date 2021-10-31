Suhana Khan's photos surface for the first time in weeks as she celebrates Halloween post Aryan Khan's return

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Oct 31, 2021 12:43 PM IST  |  23.1K
   
Suhana Khan's photos surface for the first time in weeks as she celebrates Halloween post Aryan Khan's return
Suhana Khan's photos surface for the first time in weeks as she celebrates Halloween post Aryan Khan's return
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been in New York while her older brother Aryan Khan was facing charges in NCB's narcotics case. Aryan walked out of jail only on 30 October after he was first placed under arrest on 3 October. During the last four weeks, Suhana, who is an active social media bee, stayed away from social media. 

However, Suhana's photos for the first time in these last few weeks have surfaced on Instagram. The photo shows Suhana hugging her bestie and classmate at a Halloween party in New York. The star kid is all smiles as she looks straight into the camera. Suhana also commented on the post and wrote, "I luv u." 

Check out Suhana's Halloween 2021 photo: 

suhana-nyc-inline.jpg

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October. However, due to paperwork formalities he could not be released on 29 October. He finally left the prison on Saturday morning. 

Soon after Aryan's bail was announced, Suhana Khan had shared an adorable childhood photo with him and dad Shah Rukh Khan captioning it, "i love u." 

Take a look: 

The only other time that Suhana shared a photo in these last few weeks was when Gauri and Shah Rukh marked their 30th anniversary on 8 October. 

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan walks out of Arthur road jail days after being imprisoned; PHOTOS 

 

Advertisement

Credits: PinkvillaInstagram/pkwizzles


Comments
Anonymous : badsoorati ki height yeh SRK tranny
REPLY 3 8 hours ago
Anonymous : High on DRUGS too Spewana khan.
REPLY 3 8 hours ago
Anonymous : She looks like a drag
REPLY 5 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Chi. You would think that they will show some restraint and dignity.
REPLY 9 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Damn, girl, really enjoyed not seeing you preening and posing for three weeks. Back too soon.
REPLY 5 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Shameless!!
REPLY 8 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Shut up you miserable sad human.
REPLY 0 9 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All