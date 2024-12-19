Suhana Khan’s saree look steals the show; Khushi Kapoor, Navya Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor's reactions are everything
Suhana Khan dazzles in a pink saree, winning hearts online. Her BFFs Khushi Kapoor, Navya Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor’s adorable reactions are the cherry on top!
Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is making waves with her debut in The Archies. Often seen with her close-knit squad Khushi Kapoor, Navya Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana recently shared a breathtaking photo in a saree. And the reactions from her BFFs? Totally relatable!
On December 19, Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself in a pink saree with a broad golden border. She paired it with a sleeveless, deep-neck blouse, looking absolutely gorgeous. She accessorized with long earrings and two bracelets on one hand, making her look unmissable. With her hair left open and minimal makeup, she posed effortlessly, leaving fans in awe.
Take a look below!
As soon as Suhana shared the pictures, her besties couldn’t contain their excitement. Khushi Kapoor dropped three heart emojis in the comments, while Navya Nanda wrote, “Pretty pretty Sue,” along with a heart emoji. Shanaya Kapoor also expressed her excitement with heart-eye emojis. Their reactions perfectly capture how all of us feel, admiring how stunning Suhana looks in the saree.
Recently, Suhana Khan attended Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvan Khan’s birthday celebration, where a heartwarming moment involving veteran actor Jackie Shroff went viral. As the Archies actress made her way to her car surrounded by paparazzi, Jackie, in his protective manner, ensured her safety by asking the photographers to back off and not flash too many lights.
Suhana smiled and nodded in gratitude towards him for his gesture. She also kindly thanked the paps when they wished her a ‘good night’ before leaving the event. The video quickly gained attention on the internet, with many appreciating Shroff's thoughtful act.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The King, which stars her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the lead role.
