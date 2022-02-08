Suhana Khan's Throwback Tuesday is all about New York college days and her girl gang; PICS

Suhana Khan is back home in Mumbai after spending close to two years in New York City where she was studying acting and drama. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter was also snapped in the city last week as she now gears up for her first project. After developing a close friend circle, it goes without saying, Suhana misses her friends and she used Throwback Tuesday as an excuse to share some fun memories.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a bunch of photos with her girl gang whom she terribly misses. In the photos, Suhana can be seen having a great time with her friends. As usual, her makeup and outfits are on point. Sharing the photos, Suhana captioned it, "Throwback to my college days." Suhana', who keeps comments limited on Instagram, had her friends commenting on the post.

One of her friend, who features in the post, replied saying, "we are so darn cute. miss you so much." Take a look at Suhana Khan's post below:

Suhana Khan has now wrapped up her studies at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and returned to Mumbai. Back in August 2021, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Zoya Akhtar will be casting Suhana Khan in her upcoming project. Zoya is working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for digital giant Netflix. Along with Suhana, Pinkvilla's report had revealed that Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will also be making their debut.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar to launch Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in the Archie comics adaptation