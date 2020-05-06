Suhana Khan's UNSEEN photo with a baby chimp will drive away your midweek lockdown blues

Thanks to Suhana Khan's fan clubs, we came across one unseen photo of the star kid where she can be seen smiling wide for the camera as a baby chimp hugs her. Check out the adorable photo.

went public with her Instagram profile in the month of March and since then has shared a few photos. Even though her fans now have a direct way of accessing her photos, Suhana's fan clubs are still prevalent. Thanks to these fan clubs, we came across one unseen photo of Suhana from her college days. In the photo, Suhana can be seen smiling wide for the camera as a baby chimp hugs her Yes, you heard that right.

In the photo, a baby chimpanzee can be seen clinging on to Suhana and while anyone would be a bit petrified, Suhana seems cool and unfazed. The photo was shared by one of Suhana's many fan clubs. The star kid has not yet stepped into Bollywood but Suhana seems to already have a steady fan following.

Check out Suhana's photo with a baby chimp below:

Before India could go into a state of lockdown, Suhana had returned home from New York owing to the coronavirus outbreak. She has been spending her quarantine period with dad and at their home in Mumbai. Gauri had recently revealed that her daughter, who is is studying at The New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, is also picking up makeup skills and shared a series of photos. However, Suhana's elder brother seems to have stayed back in the US where he is studying.

