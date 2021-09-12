Suhana Khan's weekend plans included moon gazing from her luxe New York apartment; See Pic

Suhana Khan is still in the studying phase but ever since she went public with her Instagram profile, the star kid has raked in followers in the millions. Netizens and 's fans love to follow Suhana and see what she's often up to in the Big Apple. In the wee hours of Sunday (Saturday evening for NYC), Suhana took to Instagram to reveal her plans.

Her plans included moon gazing from her luxury New York apartment. Yes, you heard that right. Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a glimpse of the same as she sat close to her French windows and looked out at the sky. The dreamy photo shows Suhana sitting on a plush designer couch in a black dress and looking out the window. The crescent New York moon can be seen in the distance amidst a clear sky. The photo is definitely all things dreamy.

Check out Suhana Khan's photo below:

Recently, Suhana had shared a photo from the same spot in her New York apartment. She was seen catching a nap in the picture as she captioned it with a cloud emoji. The view from Suhana's New York apartment is stunning to say the least as you can see several high rises with ample light that enters the apartment.

