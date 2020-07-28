A Suitable Boy Ep 1 Twitter Review: Fans give mixed reaction to Tabu & Ishaan Khatter's show; Find it 'slow'

Twitterati isn't mighty impressed with the first episode of Tabu and Ishaan Khatter's miniseries A Suitable Boy, which is directed by Mira Nair and based on Vikram Seth's 1993 novel of the same name. Check out the tweets below.

The first episode of A Suitable Boy aired in the UK on BBC One on July 26 and has been met with mixed reviews by fans on Twitter who were anticipating for the miniseries. A Suitable Boy is based on Vikram Seth's 1993 novel of the same name and was adapted by Andrew Davies while Mira Nair directed the six episodes. The ongoing miniseries is equipped with a stellar cast headlined by , Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal and Ram Kapoor.

Fans of the book already know how lengthy the masterpiece is so to dial it down into mere six parts certainly has its challenges. International reviewers weren't mighty impressed with the series and Twitterati was also on the same boat. Many struggled to keep up with the pace of the show even though acting stalwarts like Tabu impressed as one would expect. However, there were some who enjoyed the first part and are expecting the latter parts to be more fruitful and engaging.

Check out how Twitter reacted to A Suitable Boy Ep 1 below:

I just come here to say: TABU IN A SUITABLE BOY thank you pic.twitter.com/HFqGjvWafM — dee (@heysaathiya) July 27, 2020

Really struggling to make sense of #ASuitableBoy what is this crap about? — Noor Fatima (@_Noor_Fatima_) July 26, 2020

Is it me or is anyone else struggling with #ASuitableBoy — Becky ☺️ (@LaBeckster) July 26, 2020

#ASuitableBoy was good, but it’s important to note that the ongoing Hindu/Muslim/Sikh conflict in India was promoted by the British Empire as divide-and-conquer. Before them, different religious communities lived in relative harmony. — Tom Patel (@TomPatel17) July 26, 2020

Maybe UK ain't that bad... i get to watch A Suitable Boy before everyone else pic.twitter.com/TTUQKlk56e — Tribhanga (@FanaaForKajol) July 26, 2020

Really enjoyed the first instalment of A Suitable Boy. Read the book years ago so nice to be reminded. Sunday night is a treat once again. #ASuitableBoy — Lucy (@artymystery) July 26, 2020

Are you excited to see A Suitable Boy when it releases on Netflix in India? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with PTI, Ishaan revealed why many will find A Suitable Boy a fascinating watch, especially people who are not privy to the lives of Indians. "The setting and the characters are very compelling. I think people all over the world will find it fascinating, especially people who are not privy to the lives of Indians, to discover the sights and sounds and how it was in that time period for them," Khatter explained to PTI.

