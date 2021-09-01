Suited & booted Ranveer Singh is here to make you swoon in new PICS; Arjun Kapoor calls him 'cleavage king'

Wednesday began on a visual treat note for fans of as the actor got all decked up for a series of new photos and left netizens in awe. Ranveer, who often stumps his fans with his quirky fashion choices, opted for a formal blue suit with a black shirt for his recent photos and well, the results left all swooning. was among those who loved Ranveer's dapper avatar and he dropped a hilarious comment that stole the attention.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer dropped a couple of photos where he is seen posing in the green room with lights behind him. The Simmba actor nailed the suave look in a suit and left everyone in awe. Arjun was quick to comment as he called Ranveer 'cleavage king' and gave all a glimpse of their strong bond. Not just Ranveer, Manish Malhotra, Karishma Tanna and others were blown away by the '83 actor's handsome looks in the suited and booted photo.

Recently, Ranveer cheered for his wife as she bagged her second Hollywood film after Vin Diesel's Xander Cage flick. The actor commented on the post where Deepika announced her Hollywood film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in '83 with Deepika. It is based on the 1983 World Cup Winning team and Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev. Besides this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. The actor also has a cameo in Sooryavanshi. Ranveer also is gearing up to host a Bollywood quiz show on TV.

