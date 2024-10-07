Sujoy Ghosh says everyone called Kahaani's script 'bakwaas' after Aladin's failure, reveals how Amitabh Bachchan stood with him: 'I have no idea why...'

Director Sujoy Ghosh recently recalled when everyone called Kahaani’s script ‘bakwaas’. He faced a challenging time as he struggled to find support for his project after he experienced a significant setback with Aladin, a film featuring Amitabh Bachchan. In a recent interview, Sujoy shared that Big B remained his biggest support and that he "couldn't believe why he said yes to Aladin and he didn’t question him for the same." Ghosh also recalled that Bachchan assured him he could pursue any project he desired and would always back him, regardless of the circumstance.

In a recent chat with Mashable India, Sujoy shared that through it all, Amitabh Bachchan was his “biggest support.” He shared that he approached Big B with the project Aladin, and the actor agreed to participate without hesitation and that left him wondering, though he wasn't sure why and didn't feel the need to ask.

Ghosh recalled, "When Aladin didn’t work, I think sir was the first person who told me that you make whatever you want to, I am with you. And he did it".

Sujoy recalled that he had approached many people with the script of Kahaani, but the failure of Aladin had adversely affected his reputation. He mentioned that numerous individuals dismissed his script as terrible, pointing out that it featured a pregnant woman running through the streets of Kolkata with nothing happening.

The director said that this is primarily why Amitabh’s influence can be felt throughout Kahaani. “Amit ji is everywhere in Kahaani. His song, his voiceover, he did everything. They say that when God is busy, he sends someone. God must be busy and sir showed up,” he said. The filmmaker later collaborated with Amitabh on Badla.

Ghosh is preparing for his upcoming film, King . He is teaming up with the father-daughter pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan for this project. King will also feature Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles. Pinkvilla has been providing exclusive insights into the film's shooting schedule.

Reports suggest that the team will begin production on King in January 2025. King is touted to be a fast-paced action-thriller.

