Sukesh Chandrasekhar claims Nora Fatehi took money from him to buy a house, reveals gifting her a BMW and more

Actress Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been making it to the headlines every now and then ever since their name came up in the Rs. 200 cr money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar . Both actresses have had a tough time in this situation and have even been summoned by the ED a couple of times for questioning. A lot has been happening on this front but recently Nora, who had turned as a witness in this case against Sukesh had alleged that the conman promised her a big house and a luxurious lifestyle to be his girlfriend. But now the conman has hit back at the actress in his latest statement to the media. Scroll down to read his statement.

In his statement released to the media, Sukesh Chandrasekhar said, "Today she (Nora) talks about me promising her a house, but she already has taken a large amount from me to purchase a house for her family in Casablanca, Morocco, all these new stories are crafted by her to escape law after ED statement 9 months ago given by her." Sukesh further added that Nora claiming that she did want a car or she did not take it for herself is a very big lie. Apparently, Nora was after Sukesh to gift her a new car so that is when they selected a new car for her which according to Sukesh’s statement, he gifted her. He also claims that the chats and screenshots are with ED so there is no lie. “I wanted to give her Range rover, but as the car was not available in stock she wanted in urgent, I gave her the BMW S series, which she kept using for a long time, as she was a non-Indian. She asked me to register it on the name of her best friend’s husband Bobby's name,” Sukesh revealed.

Nora Fatehi’s dating rumours with Aryan Khan

Recently, Nora Fatehi made it to the headlines yet again. But this time for dating rumours with non-other than Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. While she was in Dubai to welcome the New Year with her friends, her dating rumours with Aryan started. It started doing the rounds after their pictures with a fan were shared on social media. In the pictures, the duo was seen posing with a fan individually. The pictures raised eyebrows after everyone noticed that the pictures were taken at the same venue. Nora looked stunning in her stylish outfit while Aryan looked handsome in black. A user took to Reddit and shared a collage featuring them. Along with the picture, the user wrote, "Saw a post earlier saying that Nora seems to all of a sudden be super close with kjo and his friends...she was also recently spotted hanging out with Aryan at dinner and was also at the New Year’s party that he hosted in Dubai.

Nora recently made starry appearances in the songs, Manike from Thank God and Jedha Nasha from An Action Hero. Both the songs are massive hits. Nora never fails to spread her charm and her songs are proof.