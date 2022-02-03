Sukesh Chandrasekhar DEFENDS Jacqueline Fernandez after their pics go viral: It's really sad & disturbing

Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s association has been raising a lot of eyebrows ever since the latter has been accused in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. While there have been reports that the duo had been dating each other, several pics of their intimate moments went viral on social media. And while Jacqueline has been maintaining a stoic stance regarding the money laundering case, Sukesh has now reportedly defended the Bhoot Police actress and urged people to not 'project her in a bad light'.

As per a report by ETimes, Sukesh, in a hand-written note, had confirmed being in a relationship with Jacqueline and stated that it was not based on monetary benefits. “It is really sad and disturbing to see private pictures being circulated, which I have got to know through news. It is complete violation of one's privacy and personal space. As I have mentioned before, Jacqueline and I were in a relationship. Seeing each other and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it is projected, commented and trolled in a bad light. The relationship had lots of love and respect for each other, without any expectations,” read the note. He also emphasized that Jacqueline has no connection with the money laundering case.

“Kindly requesting everyone to stop projecting her in a wrong way as it is not easy on her, who has only loved without expecting anything. As I have mentioned before, she has no involvement in the ongoing money laundering case,” he added. Sukesh also clarified about the expensive gifts he gave to Jacqueline and her family and stated that those were all from legitimate earnings. “I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It is personal, I don’t understand why it is being made such a big deal. At the same time, I would like to again certain that none of it was 'proceeds of so called crime'. It is all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in court of law very soon. I kindly request everyone again to stop looking at this in a wrong way and please show her lots of love and support as she is not wrong in anyway, except loving without any expectations,” Sukesh emphasized in his note.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez gets a kiss from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar as she flaunts hickey in this LEAKED pic