Sukesh Chandrasekhar protects Jacqueline Fernandez, admits no involvement of her in Rs 200 cr extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the headlines and grabbed all the limelight in the past for all the wrong reasons after her name came up in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 cr extortion case. The conman is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter. Sukesh, who is in jail had wished the actress on Valentine’s Day and yesterday when he was presented before Delhi’s Patiala House Court, the conman made yet another statement about his alleged girlfriend.

According to reports in India Today, Sukesh Chandrasekhar was presented before Delhi’s Patiala House Court where he made statements about his alleged girlfriend Jacqueline Fernandez. He not only denied the actress’ involvement in the Rs 200 crore extortion case but also went on to say, "Jacqueline is not a part of this case, she does not need to worry, I am there to protect her.” Earlier when Sukesh was presented at Delhi court by the Economic Offences Wing, while walking out, he had told a reporter to wish the Ram Setu actress a Happy Valentine’s Day after he was quizzed about their relationship.

Jacqueline Fernandez made allegations against Sukesh Chandrashekar

Recently, Jacqueline appeared before Delhi’s Patiala House Court and made shocking revelations. She revealed, "He introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalitha was his aunt. Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies." She also revealed that Sukesh used to call her from jail.

She said, "He never mentioned he was calling from jail or that he was in jail. He used to call from one corner with a curtain and a sofa in the background."