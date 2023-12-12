Sukesh Chandrasekhar vows to 'once again propose' to Jacqueline Fernandez; says he misses having wine with her

Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested in a money laundering case, and Jacqueline Fernandez, who was summoned in connection with the case, has denied any involvement with him. Despite this, Sukesh continues to write letters to her from jail, expressing his love for her and reminiscing about their past experiences. He recently wrote another letter to the actress for Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens letter for Jacqueline Fernandez on Christmas and Thanksgiving

As per a report by Free Press Journal, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has recently penned another letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, whom he was reportedly in a relationship with until his arrest.

In the letter, Sukesh first congratulated Jacqueline for receiving an award recently and wrote, “You have no idea how happy I am for you my love, you truly are the greatest performer, the Indian Film Industry has. You were looking super super stunning in the “White Gown” at the Awards, Baby I am all struck all over again.”

He further spoke about some of her latest pictures and heaped praise on the actress’ beauty. He wrote, “Baby your two other latest pictures, one shot at the desert in your “Red Arabic outfit”, and the Bow Pink Saree you were Super Gorgeous. But the one stole my heart flat, is the photoshoot of yours in the Glittery Lehenga, Baby You are the Only Living Angel on this planet, the Lehenga and you together were “Soo Beautiful Soo Stunning, Just Looking Like a wow” and giving me “Sleepless Nights” as all my thoughts is only about you my Honey Bee, Waiting to just be with you my Baby.”

Sukesh then reiterated his love for Jacqueline Fernandez and reminisced about missing the experience of sharing wine with her during Thanksgiving. He added, “I have missed having your favorite Turkey grilled and the ‘Chateau Chavel Blanc, 1947 Wine’ with you, but guess what, sooner than you think we are gonna celebrate and have it together now, my CupCake.”

Additionally, he vowed to propose to the actress "for life" by going down on his knees once he is released from prison. Speaking about the same, he wrote, “Baby honestly, I have realized my happiness is only in being with you and loving you, just can’t wait to go down on my knees once again, ask you for forgiveness for all the troubles you went through, and then hold you tight and look into your eyes and once again propose you for life, in a better form than the one I did before last time.”

He concluded the letter by referring to Jacqueline as a “sherni” and expressing that he is constantly “high” from his deep love for her.

Jacqueline Fernandez on the work front

Jacqueline, known for her roles in movies like Attack, Ram Setu, Cirkus, Bachchhan Paandey, and more, is preparing for her upcoming project, Welcome 3. It marks the third installment of the Welcome film series. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Disha Patani.

Meanwhile, Welcome 3 is all set to be released on December 20, 2024.

