Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes loving note for his ‘Bomma’ Jacqueline Fernandez: Your love for me is neverending…

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been making it to the headlines ever since his name came out in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. With him, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’ name also came to the forefront as it is said that the two were dating at one point in time. Although, the actress has no connection with the con man now and moreover he is behind the bars, still, his love for the actress seems to not be ending anytime soon. Time and again he grabs all the eyeballs with his love notes that he sends for the Cirkus star from the jail. According to reports in Times Of India, the conman has yet again written a note for the actress on his birthday expressing that he misses her.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes a note for Jacqueline Fernandez

Since it is Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s birthday today, he penned a loving note for Jacqueline Fernandez. In his note he wrote, “My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don't need proof and that's all matters to me, baby," he wrote. Referring to her love as the "bestest gift", he added, “You know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends, for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you.”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes a letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on Holi

Recently, Sukesh Chandrasekhar had sent a letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on Holi. In the letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar first wished his media friends, family, supporters, haters, friends and all his enemies and legal team a very Happy Holi. Then he wished Jacqueline and wrote ‘I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility. You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie.'

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez gets a Holi wish from Sukesh Chandrashekhar: 'You know well what you mean to me'