Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens a new letter to 'baby girl' Jacqueline Fernandez; Plans 'super surprise'

Jacqueline Fernandez recently hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. She was linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar after their private photos went viral on the internet. Chandrasekhar is currently in Delhi jail, due to his alleged involvement in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. Amid facing legal difficulties, Sukesh penned a letter for his 'baby girl' Jacqueline from jail. Reportedly, he issued the letter through his advocate Anant Malik on Thursday in which he expressed his love for the actress.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens a love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez

In his long note, Sukesh praised the actress for her recent performance at an award show. He wrote about how much he has missed her. Sukesh also said that he has a 'super surprise' for her birthday. According to Hindustan Times, the letter read, "My love, my baby Jacqueline, my bomma I watched the Filmfare Awards on April 28, I should confess that you were outstanding, and your performance was the best. In the whole show your dance act was the showstopper baby, you were elegant, classy, super-hot and you have made me in love with you even more crazier all over again. I just have no words, you are a Bom, Super Star, My Baby Girl."

ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes loving note for his ‘Bomma’ Jacqueline Fernandez: Your love for me is neverending…

He further wrote, "I am blessed to have you in my life, My Queen. Botta Bomma, I love you to bits my everything, every second it's only about you, you know how crazily I love you, also know how crazily you love me. I have been missing you way too much... Also I have a super surprise for your birthday, you are gonna love it, I am keeping my promise! Can't wait! Baby I just want you to keep smiling, I am here, the countdown for the truth has begun, don't worry baby."

Earlier, during Easter, Sukesh had sent a letter to Jacqueline and wished her on the special occasion. He was all praise for her and even added that the next Easter will be 'the best ever she has celebrated in her life'.

Meanwhile, Sukesh and his wife Leena Paulose are in jail currently on charges of alleged money laundering and duping several people. The Enforcement Directorate has made Jacqueline an accused in a chargesheet filed against Chandrashekhar in a Delhi court.