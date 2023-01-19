Sukesh Chandrashekhar ruined my career: Jacqueline Fernandez says in court; 7 shocking statements made by her

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for her personal life after she was named in the chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs. 200 crore extortion and money laundering case. Recently, the actress appeared before Delhi’s Patiala House Court and gave some shocking statements. On January 16, the court sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on a fresh plea moved by the actress seeking permission to travel abroad. For the unversed, she was granted regular bail in the money laundering case on November 15, 2022.

Sukesh played with Jacqueline’s emotions

In a statement accessed by India Today, Jacqueline has told Delhi’s Patiala House court that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has ‘played with my emotions and made my life hell.’ She further added ‘Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood.’

Sukesh was introduced to the actress as a government official

Jacqueline has claimed that Sukesh was introduced to her as a government official by Pinky Irani and she felt that somebody was spoofing her. Talking about their meeting, the actress said that the two started speaking after Pinky convinced her makeup artist, Shaan Muthathil, that Sukesh was an important official from the Home Ministry.

Sukesh claimed former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha was his aunt

Jacqueline was quoted saying, "He introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalitha was his aunt. Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies."

Jacqueline revealed Sukesh used to call her from jail

Jacqueline revealed that she and Sukesh used to talk at least three times a day on calls and video calls. She said, ‘He used to call in the morning before my shoot, through the day, and at times at night before she would go to sleep.’ ‘He never mentioned he was calling from jail or that he was in jail. He used to call from one corner with a curtain and a sofa in the background,’ the actress further revealed.

They last contacted on August 8, 2021

The actress claimed that she and Conman Sukesh last spoke on call on August 8, 2021, and he did not contact her after that day. ‘I later got to know he was arrested for impersonating senior government officials of the Home Ministry and the law ministry,’ said Jacqueline.

Pinky Irani was aware of everything

Jacqueline stated that Sukesh and Pinky always had the intention of cheating on her. ‘I was fooled by Shekhar. At the time I got to know about Shekhar’s criminal background, I got to know that his real name is Sukesh,’ she said. The actress further claimed that Pinky was aware of Sukesh’s background and everything but she never revealed this to her.

Private jet travel

Jacqueline revealed that when she had to travel to Kerala, Sukesh asked her to use his private jet. He also organized a helicopter ride for her in Kerala. She said, ‘On the two occasions when I met him in Chennai, I travelled in his private jet.’

About the case

Since December 2021, Jacqueline has been under the scanner for being involved in a money laundering case involving Rs 200 crore. The investigation is being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) who questioned the actress. In August 2022, the Enforcement Directorate named Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in the same money-laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

About Jacqueline’s work

On the professional front, Jacqueline has featured in many popular films including Race 2, Housefull 2, Kick, and Judwaa 2 to name a few. Recently, the actress was seen in Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Cirkus’ which also starred Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.