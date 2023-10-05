Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends legal notice to Mika Singh over his recent comment on Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has made a name for herself in Bollywood by being a part of several commercially successful films like Kick, Race 2, and Race 3 among others. Recently, she created a lot of buzz after posting a picture with Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme. Under the post, singer Mika Singh wrote a comment for which Sukesh Chandrashekhar has now filed a legal notice against him.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar files legal notice against Mika Singh for his comment on Jacqueline Fernandez

Last week, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media handles and shared a picture with Hollywood action star Jean-Claude Van Damme. The collaborative post was captioned, "Having fun in Italy Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun." Singer Mika Singh retweeted that post and wrote: "You are looking so beautiful.., he is much better than #sukesh." However, the singer deleted his comment later on.

Now, according to The Times of India, Sukesh has sent a legal notice to the singer for his comments. The notice, sent by his lawyer Anant Malik, said: "Your statement has triggered extensive public discourse about our client's character and personality, subjecting him to a de facto trial by media. This situation is exacerbating his existing distress and poses significant challenges due to relentless media scrutiny." It further stated, You are, therefore, put to notice that by your derogatory comment, you have committed serious criminal offence of defamation, and are therefore liable to be prosecuted, inter-alia, under the provisions of Sections 499/500 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860."

Sukesh and Jacqueline were reportedly in a relationship. She was later investigated by The Enforcement Directorate for her involvement in a money laundering case with Sukesh.

Jacqueline Fernandez on the work front

Jacqueline was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 2022 comedy film Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hedge. The film was a critical and commercial flop. She is now gearing up for a film called Fateh with Sonu Sood. Apart from that, she is also doing the comedy film Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Disha Patani among others. It will be released next year in theatres.

