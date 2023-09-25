Sukhee actress Shilpa Shetty on social media negativity: 'Main ignore karna pasand karti hu...'

To witness Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s acting skills in movies is no less than a treat for her fans. The actress has delivered a heap of successful hits including Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Jaanwar, Dhadkan, Dus, and Apne. With Sonal Joshi’s Sukhee being the next in line, fans can’t keep calm as Shetty has immaculately set the theaters on fire once again with her flawless performance. Recently, Shilpa opened up about social media negativity and she doesn’t take the trolling seriously.

Shilpa Shetty opens up on social media negativity

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, actress Shilpa Shetty discussed social media negativity, which actors often fall prey to, and how she does not take it seriously. “I feel sometimes that social media also becomes a little mean. Aur mujhe aisa lagta hai ki humne unko include to kar liya hai apni zindagi me (And I feel we have included them in our lives), I love them aur ye mera tareeka hai thora sa pyaar aur inclusive hone ka lekin kabhi kabhi mujhe aisa lagta hai wo line cross kar jaate hain. To mai ignore karna pasand karti hoon in logo ko. (This is my way to show love and be inclusive but sometimes I feel that they cross the line. So I choose to ignore these people). Jo pyaar dete hain unhe bohot saara pyaar wapas dena chahungi (Those who shower love, I love like to return it to them),” stated Shilpa.

More about Sukhee

The Sonal Joshi directorial, which also stars actress Kusha Kapila, is a story about an ambitious Sukhee, who is her school’s favorite. After she falls in love with Jogi, she gets married to be a homemaker and realizes 20 years later that she is also a woman, before being a wife and a mother, who should live her life to the fullest and fulfill all her dreams. Furthermore, the movie shows how a reunion of three old friends plays a role in this major transition.



ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty rushes to seek blessings from Shabana Azmi, warmly hugs veteran actor at Sukhee screening; WATCH