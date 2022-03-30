Sukhee diaries: Shilpa Shetty shares fun video with co-star Amit Sadh; Fans say 'So cute'

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most talented and promising actresses in the tinsel town. She entered the film industry with the 1993 film Baazigar alongside Shah Rukh Khan and ever since then, there is no looking back for her. She has appeared in movies such as Dhadkan, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Life in a Metro. She will be next seen in the film Sukhee. As we all know that she enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and every now and then, she treats her fans with pictures, videos, etc. Speaking of which, Shilpa recently shared a fun video on her social media handle from the sets of her upcoming movie.

In the fun boomerang, Shilpa can be seen with her co-star Amit Sadh. They both can be seen sitting and raising their shoulders as look at each other’s faces. In the video, Shilpa wore a floral printed kurta and blue denim, while Amit was seen wearing a green shirt and black pants. While sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Hum parde pe aate hai, samaj mein nahi…#SukheeDiaries #Sukhee #onset #thoughtfortheday #workmode #happyvibes #happiness.” As soon as she posted the video, her fans showered the comment section with love. Some fans also dubbed them “cute.”

See Shilpa Shetty’s video here

Speaking about her movie Sukhee, the film is being directed by Sonal Joshi and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikha Sharma. Previously, Shilpa Shetty was seen in the movie Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan.

