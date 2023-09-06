Sukhee Trailer OUT: Shilpa Shetty goes 'Beparwah' in this slice-of-life comedy film

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut in the 1990s and appeared in some really successful films like Baazigar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Dhadkan among others. Later on, she took a hiatus from acting and went abroad. Now, the actress-entrepreneur is gearing up for the release of her next venture, the slice-of-life comedy film, Sukhee.

Sukhee trailer out

Today, the makers of Sukhee dropped its much-awaited trailer on the internet. The two-minute-long trailer has some really funny scenes and laugh-out-loud dialogues. It follows the story of a housewife named Sukhee who decides to break free from her prosaic life and voyages to Delhi to enjoy herself with her friends. While the film is comical and lively on the surface level, some dialogues suggest that it also deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment. It showcases how society expects women to simply take care of their families and put their dreams on the side burner. The tagline of the film is, "Get ready to be Bedhadak. Besharam. Beparwah."

Check out the trailer:

About Sukhee

Sukhee is helmed by Sonal Joshi and written by Joshi, Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, and Rupinder Inderjit. It stars Shilpa Shetty, social media influencers Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhury, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal. The film is slated to release theatrically on September 22nd. Yesterday, the makers released its teaser video which features Shilpa and Kusha talking candidly breaking the fourth wall.

Shilpa was last seen in the 2022 action comedy film Nikamma, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film met with a negative critical response and bombed at the box office. The actress will be also seen in the Kannada action film KD - The Devil, directed by Prem. It stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, Sanjay Dutt, and V. Ravichandran. The pan-India multilingual film is expected to be released sometime this year. Kusha, on the other hand, will be next seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill in Thank You For Coming.

