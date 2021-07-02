Sulaiman Merchant says ‘Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack’ moments before his demise
One half of the music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, Sulaiman Merchant has said that Raj Kaushal told his wife Mandira Bedi that he was getting a heart attack a few moments before his demise. Director-producer Raj Kaushal, 49, passed away during the early hours of Wednesday Morning June 30 reportedly due to cardiac arrest. Raj’s last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium. The sudden news of his demise left the entire entertainment industry in sudden shock. Many of his friends and colleagues visited to offer their condolences including Ronit Roy, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, Ashish Chowdhry, Dino Morea, and Sameer Soni amongst others.
Raj Kaushal’s friend Sulaiman Merchant spoke to ETimes and said, “Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late." Sulaiman further added by mentioning that Raj had suffered a heart attack previously as well. He said, “I think he was 30-32 then. But they took a lot of care after that attack, and he'd kept fine since then."
Sulaiman further said that he has lost his friend of the last 25 years. He said, “I knew him since the days he was assisting Mukul Anand on 'Dus'. I had gone to his house once during the pandemic, many months back. Salim and I gave music to his first film 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'. I was frequently in touch with him.”
Anonymous 2 hours ago
CPR and call ambulance! India has to invest in 911
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Very sad . India is in such bad condition that ambulance won’t even arrive on time . Really hope younger generation push back for their rights and basic needs in life to survive in this country.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
why she didn't call ambulance? here if we call the ambulance they reach home within minutes
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Always keep ASPIRIN handy. It can make great difference during heat attack situation.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Wish there was 911 like emergency services which arrive in 5 mins . India need to invest its money where the mouth is ….. Health care and infrastructure …… not manufacting and polluting the country to serve the needs of the west . For that the leadership has to take responsibility ….. put it’s citizens first .
Anonymous 10 hours ago
This is super sad..may almighty gives Mandira n her kids strength to deal with this loss..RIP
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Oh, Mandira :(
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Very very sad!