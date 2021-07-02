Sulaiman Merchant says ‘Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack’ moments before his demise

Sulaiman Merchant mentioned that Raj Kaushal was feeling uneasy and told his wife Mandira Bedi that he was getting a heart attack. Raj passed away on Wednesday.

One half of the music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, Sulaiman Merchant has said that Raj Kaushal told his wife Mandira Bedi that he was getting a heart attack a few moments before his demise. Director-producer Raj Kaushal, 49, passed away during the early hours of Wednesday Morning June 30 reportedly due to cardiac arrest. Raj’s last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium. The sudden news of his demise left the entire entertainment industry in sudden shock. Many of his friends and colleagues visited to offer their condolences including , , , Ashish Chowdhry, Dino Morea, and Sameer Soni amongst others.

Raj Kaushal’s friend Sulaiman Merchant spoke to ETimes and said, “Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late." Sulaiman further added by mentioning that Raj had suffered a heart attack previously as well. He said, “I think he was 30-32 then. But they took a lot of care after that attack, and he'd kept fine since then."

Sulaiman further said that he has lost his friend of the last 25 years. He said, “I knew him since the days he was assisting Mukul Anand on 'Dus'. I had gone to his house once during the pandemic, many months back. Salim and I gave music to his first film 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'. I was frequently in touch with him.”

