Sulochana Latkar Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute; Says ‘I had been monitoring her condition…’

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passed away yesterday after a prolonged age-related illness. She was 94. She was known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films, and has featured in more than 300 films in her career. She also played Amitabh Bachchan’s on-screen mother in a number of films including Muqadddar Ka Sikander, Majboor and Reshma Aur Shera. Now, Big B has paid tribute to the late actress, and in his latest post, he revealed that he had been in touch with her family to monitor her health.

Amitabh Bachchan remembers his on-screen mother Sulochana

In his latest blog post, Amitabh Bachchan remembered veteran actress Sulochana Latkar. He described her as a ‘gentle, generous and caring’ person, and revealed that she had been ill for some time now. “We have lost another great of our Cinema World - Sulochana ji .. the gentle, generous, caring Mother that played in several films with me .. she had been ailing for some time .. and this afternoon she left for her heavenly abode ..,” wrote Big B.

He further added, “I had been monitoring here condition with her family .. but finally the sad news ! We can only pray in such unforgiving circumstances ..”

Madhuri Dixit remembers veteran actress Sulochana

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit also took to her Instagram account to mourn the demise of Sulochana Latkar. She tweeted, “Sulochana Tai was one of the most loved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favourite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every film was memorable. I will miss our conversations may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered.”

Sulochana’s daughter Kanchan Ghanekar told Indian Express that the veteran actress had age-related health issues and breathing difficulties. Her cremation will be held today at 5.30 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.

