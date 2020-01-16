Sultan actor Amit Sadh CONFIRMS his break up with Annabel DaSilva; Says ‘I am single and ready to be taken’

Amit Sadh, who was dating Brazilian fitness model Annabel DaSilva for over a year, has confirmed his break up and stated that he is very much single now.

It’s been just over a year when Amit Sadh had made their relationship official with Mumbai-based Brazilian fitness model Annabel DaSilva. The couple was said to be heads over heels in love with each other and had even painted the town red with their mushy romance. It was reported that Amit and Annabel were going strong with their relationship and the Sultan actor’s fans were elated about this new development in his love life. But looks like this happiness was short lived as the couple has reportedly parted way now.

And now Amit has finally confirmed the news of his break up and stated that he is very much single now. During a recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror, the actor also mentioned that he is looking forward to being taken now. “It’s absolutely true. I am absolutely single and ready to be taken,” Amit added. Interestingly, the reports of trouble in Amit and Annabel’s paradise first surfaced by the end of 2019. However, the reports got intensified after the Super 30 actor deleted his holiday pictures with Annabel from his social media handles.

For the uninitiated, Amit and Annabel had met each other at a gym in 2018 and bonded well over their love for fitness and travel. The duo had made their relationship official in October 2018 with an adorable post. Although Amit didn’t divulge in the details regarding the reason behind his split with Annabel, he has certainly has moved on in his life.

Talking about the work front, Amit will soon be seen playing a key role in Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer. He has even wrapped his shooting for the movie which is slated to release on May 8, 2020.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

