Sultan of Delhi helmer Milan Luthria's take on female-centric films like Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture

Filmmaker Milan Luthria, known for directing movies such as Taxi No. 9211 with John Abraham and Nana Patekar, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai with Ajay Devgn, and The Dirty Picture with Vidya Balan, among others, is about to make his debut on OTT space with Disney Plus Hotstar’s series Sultan Of Delhi. Recently, Luthria mentioned that he has been questioned every time he has attempted something unique.

Filmmaker Milan Luthria reveals he is questioned every time he tries something new

Recently, during the trailer launch of Milan Luthria’s upcoming series Sultan of Delhi starring Mouni Roy and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles, the filmmaker was asked about why he's shifting from making movies primarily focused on male characters to female-centric films when he directed The Dirty Picture starring Vidya Balan. He said, “Many times in my career, people have asked me, ‘Why am I doing something?’ My answer has always been, ‘Why not?’ So, when I moved from male-dominated scenarios in my films, to female-centric movies, they asked me, ‘Why?’ and I said, ‘Why not?’ Again, when I decided to do something on OTT, they asked me, ‘Why?’ and I said, ‘Why not?’ I get to meet new people, get to interact with new teams, talent; it enriches me. It’s what keeps me going.”

Milan Luthria on his OTT debut as a director with Sultan of Delhi

Speaking about his OTT directorial debut, Milan said. “It is also because of the material that came my way. The book (Sultan of Delhi) itself was a springboard. Writers and directors are always looking for strong scripts. Then, we had screenwriter Suparn Verma come on board. We have been trying to collaborate for a long time, and it somehow fell into place here. At a certain point, in the filming process, I started getting very tired because I’m used to directing myself, and sharing that space with another is not easy.”

About Sultan of Delhi

Sultan of Delhi marks Milan Luthria's debut into the world of online streaming, even though he has been making movies for the traditional big screen for many years. The series features a cast that includes Mouni Roy, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi, and Mehreen Pirzada. Sultan Of Delhi is all set to premiere on the popular streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar from October 13 onwards.

ALSO READ: Sultan of Delhi Teaser OUT: Mouni Roy and Tahir Raj Bhasin shine in Milan Luthria's 1960s drama