Sultan of Delhi Teaser OUT: Mouni Roy and Tahir Raj Bhasin shine in Milan Luthria's 1960s drama

Mouni Roy and Tahir Raj Bhasin are two very interesting actors who have been around for quite some time. The two will be working together in Milan Luthria's upcoming period drama web series titled Sultan of Delhi. Luthria is known for making films like The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai among other projects.

Sultan of Delhi teaser out

The much-awaited teaser of Sultan of Delhi was released today on the internet. The 30-second teaser is filled with some really interesting moments from the series that give us a glimpse of that world. Set in the 1960s, we get a sneak peek into this world of crime and power through the exciting teaser. The visuals are strong and have an old-age charm. Directed by Milan Luthria, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment. Suparn Varma serves as the co-director and co-writer. The series is based on the book, Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray.

Check out the teaser:

About Sultan of Delhi

Sultan of Delhi marks Milan's debut in the digital space who has been making films for the big screen for decades. It stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi, and Mehreen Pirzada. In his press release statement, Luthria said that the series " has a timeless, pacy approach filled with elements of glamor, action, music, punchy one-liners and entertainment." He added, "This multi-starrer traces the journey of Arjun Bhatia, (Tahir Raj Bhasin) and explores a tale of greed, betrayal, courage and the ultimate fight for power." Sultan of Delhi will premiere on October 13 on Disney + Hotstar.

Milan's last film was the 2021 romantic action drama Tadap, starring Tara Sutaria. It marked the debut of Suneil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. Tahir, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and the comedy thriller Loop Lapeta. Both were released in 2021. Mouni was previously seen playing the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's science fiction action blockbuster Brahmastra.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy makes a case for mini-dresses in sequin-laden bodycon dress; The PERFECT choice for parties