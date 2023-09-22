Sultan Of Delhi Trailer OUT: Mouni Roy, Tahir Raj Bhasin are caught in a web of crime in this 60s drama

Milan Luthria has proved his mantle as a director in Bollywood. After having a long and successful career on celluloid, he has transitioned to the digital space with the period drama web series Sultan of Delhi, which stars Mouni Roy and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. Its much-awaited trailer dropped on the internet on September 22.

Sultan of Delhi trailer out

Today on September 22nd, the makers of Sultan of Delhi dropped its much-awaited and talked about official trailer. The around two-minute-long trailer consists of some of the most interesting scenes and dialogues from the entire web series. It introduces us to several characters who are navigating their lives in New Delhi in the 1960s. The story consists of crime, love, passion and everything in between.

Check out the trailer:

About Sultan of Delhi

Sultan of Delhi marks the foray of director Milan Luthria into the streaming space. He is known for directing films like The Dirty Picture and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. The series is produced by Reliance Entertainment. Apart from Luthria, Suparn Varma is also the co-director and co-writer of Sultan of Delhi. It is based on the book, Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray and stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi, and Mehreen Pirzada among others. All the episodes will premiere on October 13 on Disney plus Hotstar.

Luthria's last directorial venture was the 2021 romantic action drama Tadap. The film starred Tara Sutaria and debutant Ahan Shetty (Suneil Shetty's son). Upon release, the film met with mixed critical response and underperformed at the box office. Meanwhile, Mouni was last seen playing the role of an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's science fiction epic Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. Also starring, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film was a major success. Tahir, on the other hand, was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in 2022's Loop Lapeta.

