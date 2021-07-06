Sultan turns 5: Did you know THIS is what happened when Anushka Sharma & Salman Khan met for first time?

Sultan starring Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan was released in 2016. The film is based on the life of a wrestler and his downfall. Both are seen as wrestlers in the film.

and starrer Sultan have completed five years today. The film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Right from songs to the storyline, the film was a perfect blend of everything. It has all the needed elements which immediately connected with the audience. The song ‘Jug Ghumiya’ was one of the most popular ones and his dance style became iconic. But do you know how the lead actors of the film met?

Yes, they had met earlier at different promotional events but it was never for a film. And this time it was for a film which was rejected by many other actresses. If reports are to be believed, , , has rejected the film before Anushka was finalised. Moving ahead with their first meeting, the Zero actress had said in an interview to DNA, “I had met him a couple of times earlier but did not know him properly. And when I met him for the first time when we did a photoshoot to announce the film. He was doing his workout session in YRF gym. When I walked in, he was lying down on the ground and looking up.”

“And he said hello to me. This was something hatke and it has to be. Only Bhaijaan can say hello to a lady while lying down on the ground,” she added. The pair's chemistry was appreciated by fans. She played the role of Aarfa and was seen as the wife of Salman Khan who was seen essaying the role of a wrestler.

In the film, Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh were also seen in pivotal roles. After doing this film, the NH 10 actress joined the league of actresses who have worked with all the three Khans of the industry – Salman, Aamir and .

For the film, the actor had to undergo rigorous training and put a lot of weight. The film traces the story of the life of a wrestler and his downfall. As mentioned on India TV, the actress had said that she had to work a lot on her body. “I had turned vegetarian two years ago. I met a nutritionist and I was advised to eat a high-protein veg diet. I had spirulina, soya, tofu, paneer, peas, quinoa.” She also mentioned that she would train for hour-and-a-half which includes body lifting.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's Jhulan Goswani biopic currently in scripting stage, not shelved: Report

Share your comment ×