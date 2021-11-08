Sumeet Vyas’ wife Ekta Kaul answers ‘disgusting’ question on success of marrying a divorced man

Popular television actor Ekta Kaul and the wife of Sumeet Vyas took to Instagram and responded to a ‘disgusting’ question about the success of marrying a divorced man. Ekta recently held an Ask Me Anything session in which she was asked the question by an Instagram user. The user asked Ekta Kaul, “How successful is it in your view to marry a divorced man or woman?" Ekta replied by sharing a picture of herself, Sumeet, and their son. She wrote, “It's a disgusting question but still would loooveee to answer! It's this successful sir!!"

The picture Ekta posted is originally from the latest Diwali celebrations. A few days back, Ekta took to Instagram and shared a lovely family picture marking the occasion of Diwali. Ekta wrote in the caption, “Happy Diwali everyone! May the light of diya (lamp) guide you to the way of happiness. May every aspect of your life becomes luminous. And may you be healthy and happy. Don’t burn crackers Wearing @aachho Ved @littlelovebespoke." Sumeet Vyas was earlier married to actor Shivani Tanksale for seven years and parted ways in 2017. He later married Ekta Kaul in September 2018.

In 2018 speaking to Humans of Bombay, Sumeet had opened up about Ekta, “I’d been single for sometime–you know that phase where your friends say, ‘you’re single, doing well, don’t get into a relationship’?–I tried but got over it quickly. Around then, I met her.. at shows & on sets, but I didn’t know how to pursue her! She tweeted about my show & we started talking–I invited her to my play & we went out after!"

Also Read| Sumeet Vyas talks about Season 2 of audio series 'Permanent Roommates': Great scripts has been forte of TVF