'Sun-kissed' Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for letting the Sun shine on Pathaan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently on cloud nine! The actor returned to the big screen after four years. His much-awaited film Pathaan was released on January 25th and since then it has been enjoying a thunderous run at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred John Abraham, Deepika Padukone , Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Pathaan also featured Salman Khan in a special appearance. The film is all set to touch the 450 crore mark at the domestic box office. It is on its way to creating new records. Amid enjoying the massive success, Shah Rukh took to social media to thank his fans for the tremendous response.

King Khan took to Instagram and shared a sun-kissed selfie. He is seen sporting a white t-shirt and flaunting his bearded look. Along with the picture, Shah Rukh wrote a thought-provoking caption. He called himself 'sun' and thanked his fans to let him shine again. He wrote, "The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan." Have a look:

Soon after he posted the picture, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote, "Alhamdulillah love u always !!" Actress Riddhima Pandit wrote, "We love youuuuuuuuuu." Even fans were seen dropping heart and fire emojis. A fan commented, "We Love you King. You are our Sun. Keep Shining." Another fan wrote, "You are not alone. The whole universe is with you.For me you are the first & last mega star the country has ever produce. Thank you for entertaining us for a decade. Love you sir."

Work front

Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for two more releases this year. He has teamed up with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki. It will also star Taapsee Pannu. Apart from this, he has collaborated with South director Atlee for Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. The first look of Jawan left the netizens mighty impressed. They can't wait to see SRK in a different avatar yet again.