‘Sun skari Bros’: Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter pose for a sunkissed selfie; See PIC

and Ishaan Khatter spent a day bonding with each other. Ishaan Khatter, who looked like a replica of his brother, took to his Instagram handle to drop a glimpse from the day. The ‘Dhadak’ actor who thought of posting the picture on gram without a caption, added a witty one in his IG story. Describing himself and Shahid in the sunkissed capture, Ishaan wrote ‘sun-skari bros’. Ishaan donned a green shirt and had his mask hanging around his neck for the photograph.

Similarly, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor also took to his gram to give a visual treat to his followers. Shahid posted an aesthetic solo picture. He was seen wearing shades and had a black mask hanging around his neck. “Never enjoyed fresh air so much …. Life…We always tend to love most what we have lost,” Shahid wrote along with the picture. Earlier, in the day the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor also dropped a short video of him looking out of the window from his plush Mumbai residence. The actor’s fans were all hearts as they continued to drop sweet emoticons in the comment section of his posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in ‘Kabir Singh’ opposite Kiara Advani. The film was an official remake of Telugu-hit ‘Arjun Reddy’. Up next, Shahid will be seen in the sports drama ‘Jersey’, where he will be essaying the role of a cricketer. Shahid is also set to make his digital debut with a series helmed by Raj and DK. Whereas, Ishaan Khatter will appear in ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

