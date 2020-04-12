Sunday Stir: When Jaya Bachchan said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the 'perfect choice for the family'

To take you back in time, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in a grand wedding ceremony in 2007 and the actress then moved into the Bachchans' home causing a shift.

Apart from the Kapoor's and Khan's in Bollywood, it is the Bachchan's who are the industry's biggest filmy family. And back in 2007 this family of actors of Amitabh Bachchan, , Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan had another mega star joining the family. To take you back in time a little bit, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in a grand wedding ceremony in 2007 and the actress then moved into the Bachchans' home. And we came across this old video of Jaya Bachchan gushing over her new bahu.

Former actress and now a politician, there was a time when Jaya used to not shy away from media interactions or appearing on chat shows. One such show which she appeared on was Koffee With Karan back in 2007 -- the same year when Abhishek and Aishwarya got married.

Well, the former actress couldn't stop gushing about Aishwarya in one of the show's segments. Alongside Jaya on the couch were Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol. In the video, Jaya also expresses her disappointment over how Abhishek is always addressed as 'Amitabh Bachchan's son'. To this she said, "Am fed up.. you know I also have a role to play here. Nobody ever thinks of that."

However, that disappointment is short lived when Karan asks her about the new bride in the house. "Do you think she (Aishwarya) is the perfect choice for the family?" To this, Jaya replied, "She's lovely. I just love her. I think so (she is the perfect choice for the family). I think it's wonderful because she is such a big star herself. Another beautiful thing is that she has fitted in so well."

While Jaya gushed over Aishwarya back in 2007, Karan addressed the family dynamics inside the Bachchan household to Abhishek himself during a 2018 episode of his chat show. During season 6 of KWK, Abhishek had appeared on the show with sister Shweta Nanda Bachchan.

While on the show, the 'Manmarziyaan' actor was quizzed, "The one big change that happened in the family was when you married Aishwarya. It was like another superstar in the house. Now, how have you managed to strike the balance between emotion, pragmatism, family.. there must have been a lot of shifting that happened in the house and within the family structure."

To this, Abhishek replied, "I don't think so.. do you?" and looked towards his sister Shweta. She said, "I feel whenever there is a family unit, whenever there's a new person..whether it's a daughter-in-law or even a child. Role do get re-shuffled."

To this Karan added, "You (Shweta) were the go-to person as a sister and now there's the wife who is also the mega star.." "Which is great because it is better to have two hands than one. Also, she is from his industry, so there's certain things she will understand, she will connect. She will understand his life as an actor, the hours he keeps.." Shweta said. Adding, "Let's put one thing straight, Paa is paa..the only boss in our house is our mother."

Check out throwback video of Jaya's revelation about below:

For the unversed, Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on 20 April, 2007, and will be celebrating their 13th anniversary this year. They were first seen on the 70 mm screen in the film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and post that, they went on to do films such as Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan and Guru. Abhishek and his wifey Aishwarya became friends before their friendship snowballed into love and finally evolved into marriage. They are parents to eight-year-old daughter .

