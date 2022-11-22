Suneil Shetty has THIS to say on completing 30 years in Bollywood and making OTT debut

Suniel Shetty doesn’t need any introduction. He is counted among the big stars of Bollywood. Started his career in Balwaan, and today he has come a long way. Well, he made his acting debut in 1992. He is also popular for his role in Hera Pheri which is also in the news these days. And today the actor has completed 30 years in the industry. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the senior actor opened up on how he is feeling and also his debut on the OTT platform.

Suniel Shetty on completing 30 years

The actor said, “Technically yes 30 years but 7-8 years I was missing. Toh aise dekha jayega toh 33 years jismein utne saal kam hue hai (Actually it is 33 years in which these 7-8 years are not calculated). Two years have gone by in the pandemic but yeah 30 years feels good. Lots of love still love of love and I think that’s what keeps me going. Sometimes what happens after so long a gap people forget you, media forget you. But the media has kept me alive. You know the people have kept me alive probably because of my fitness, my health and you know all those things. But god’s being kind and here I am again excited and nervous about my OTT debut. But looking forward with fingers crossed.