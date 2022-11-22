Suneil Shetty has THIS to say on completing 30 years in Bollywood and making OTT debut
Suneil Shetty will be seen in a web series titled Dharavi Bank. The show will stream on MX Player and is directed by Samit Kakkad.
Suniel Shetty doesn’t need any introduction. He is counted among the big stars of Bollywood. Started his career in Balwaan, and today he has come a long way. Well, he made his acting debut in 1992. He is also popular for his role in Hera Pheri which is also in the news these days. And today the actor has completed 30 years in the industry. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the senior actor opened up on how he is feeling and also his debut on the OTT platform.
Suniel Shetty on completing 30 years
The actor said, “Technically yes 30 years but 7-8 years I was missing. Toh aise dekha jayega toh 33 years jismein utne saal kam hue hai (Actually it is 33 years in which these 7-8 years are not calculated). Two years have gone by in the pandemic but yeah 30 years feels good. Lots of love still love of love and I think that’s what keeps me going. Sometimes what happens after so long a gap people forget you, media forget you. But the media has kept me alive. You know the people have kept me alive probably because of my fitness, my health and you know all those things. But god’s being kind and here I am again excited and nervous about my OTT debut. But looking forward with fingers crossed.
OTT debut:
The actor is all set to make his OTT debut with a web series titled Dharavi Bank. The show will stream on MX Player and is directed by Samit Kakkad. In a recent tweet, the actor revealed his first look from the upcoming web series. He dropped a picture revealing his character Thalaiva. Sharing the post, he added to the caption, “A new avatar, a new medium, a new journey. Presenting the first look of Thalaiva, from Dharavi Bank, my first step into the world of OTTs. Thank you MX Player, Vivek Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni, Samit Kakkad, Zee Studios. Gratitude.”
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding
At the Dharavi Bank launch event, Suniel Shetty confirmed that it is happening soon. For the unversed, KL Rahul has finally wrapped up his World Cup commitments and is reportedly planning to concentrate on his upcoming wedding.
