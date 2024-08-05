Sunidhi Chauhan believes Indian and Pakistani artists 'share a lot in common'; says she was 'absolutely blown away' by Shazia Mansoor’s Turri Jandi

For close to 28 years, Sunidhi Chauhan has been a powerhouse in the music industry, winning over fans worldwide. The singer recently appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast where she spoke about the talent in Pakistan and the cultural connection across borders.

Chauhan spoke in Hindi about how she has worked with several artists from Pakistan and said, “I truly believe we share a lot in common. Our languages, looks, and even our food and culture have so much in common. Whenever I meet Pakistani friends abroad, Canada, the US, or the UK, it’s clear how similar we are. There is no difference.”

According to Sunidhi Chauhan, Pakistani music has seen such fame globally and continues to do so because those people make music with immense love and dedication. She further called their music industry vibrant and acknowledged that their artists are celebrated across Pakistan and India. Sunidhi also acknowledged that while their industry is not as huge as India’s, their music scene is indeed incredible.

Further in the conversation, the 40-year-old said that the Pakistani film industry makes music as a passion and underlined her love for Coke Studio Pakistan and one of their hit songs Turri Jandi by Hassan Raheem and Shazia Mansoor.

Sunidhi said, “I was absolutely blown away by the Coke Studio video for Turi Jandi. After seeing Turi Jandi, you’ll be thinking, how did they make it? The way they made the video, it’s unbelievable. The song itself is good, but the video made it better. It’s really lovely. I was truly taken aback.”

Chauhan is best known for singing hits like Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi, Dhoom Machale, Beedi, Sheila Ki Jawani, Ainvayi Ainvayi, Crazy Kiya Re, Desi Girl, Chokra Jawaan and Leta Jaijo Re among others. The singer has been married to Hitesh Sonik since April 24, 2012, and the couple welcomed their first child together named Tegh on January 1, 2018.

Over the years, Chauhan has judged several reality shows as well including the 5th and 6th seasons of Indian Idol, The Voice, The Remix, and Dil Hai Hindustani 2.

