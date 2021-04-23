  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sunidhi Chauhan dislikes the idea of dividing music into independent and Bollywood music

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan established her brand name with numerous Bollywood hits, and she feels people need to stop dividing music into Bollywood music and independent music.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: April 23, 2021 02:05 pm
Sunidhi Chauhan dislikes the idea of dividing music into independent and Bollywood music
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sunidhi returns to the world of independent music with "Ye ranjishein" 20 years after her last solo release -- the 2001 track "Pehla nasha". Asked if the sudden boom in release of Independence music is a result of fewer Bollywood films releasing, Sunidhi has a different way to look at the situation.

"Why are we demarcating music? Music is still coming. Film music might not be coming but still there is music everywhere," she tells IANS.

Once film business revives after Covid cases reduce, and films start releasing regularly, would it pose a threat to independent musicians? "When business will be back and film music will be back, it will have no connection with single releases. Music that is good will work, be it film music or not. When films were releasing regularly and there was no lockdown, even then single tracks were working," she replies.

Numerous single tracks including "Uchi heels", "Main tera boyfriend", and " Saturday Saturday" have been incorporated in Bollywood films, Sunidhi reminds.

"There was a phase that some non-film tracks did so well that films took these, and it became a trend. A non-film track is not situational and comes from the heart, and it can be used in a film but a film track cannot be released independently. We need to change our mentality. Music is music," she sums up.

 

 

Also read| Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Ye Ishq Haaye to Ghoomar; 5 songs by melody queen which prove her versatility

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Sunidhi Chauhan's marriage in trouble? Husband Hitesh Sonik rubbishes separation rumours
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan mask up amid COVID 19 and keep it casual as they visit a clinic; PHOTOS
Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood PIC snapped by aunt Saba leaves fans in awe; Call him 'Lil Saif Ali Khan'
Actor Amit Mistry passes away due to cardiac arrest; Jacqueline Fernandez, Kubbra Sait & others mourn the loss
Shravan Rathod Demise: Late composer’s wife and elder son battling COVID 19 in hospital; Will miss his funeral
As Salman Khan releases Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer, Sushant Singh Rajput fans trend 'Boycott Radhe'
close