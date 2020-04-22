Sunidhi Chauhan's marriage in trouble? Husband Hitesh Sonik rubbishes separation rumours

Sunidhi Chauhan's husband Hitesh Sonik has gone on record and stated that everything is fine and the separation rumours are simply baseless.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan and music director-husband Hitesh Sonik are busy managing their house and working from home amid this lockdown. Which is why when some media reports stated that the couple have hit a rough patch, the singer did not even bother acknowledging it. Now, Sunidhi's husband has gone on record and stated that everything is fine and the separation rumours are simply baseless. The couple have been married for eight years and are also parents to a 2-year-old son Tegh.

When quizzed about their current marriage status by Bombay Times, Sunidhi clearly said 'no comments'. However, when her husband was approached about the same, he told ETimes, "It’s not true."

Reacting to his wife's statement, Sonik said, "Maybe she doesn’t want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it." A certain section of media reports had also stated that the couple are not staying together amid this lockdown.

However, the music director rubbished these rumours, laughed it off and said, "We are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. We have divided the household chores in this lockdown period. Well, maybe she isn’t happy with my cleaning, which is why such a story has surfaced."

Earlier, Sonik has even spoken his love and affection for Sunidhi in the press. He had once said, "That Sunidhi is a wonderful singer is only a part of her personality. I love her first and foremost for the person she is. She has blended so well into my family. My folks dote on her. And I am very comfortable with her family too."

