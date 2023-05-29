Suniel Shetty admits reconsidering acting career, recalls being asked to go sell idlis after movie debut

Suniel Shetty is one of the biggest actors in Bollywood today. He has a lot of super-hit films in his kitty and his career spans more than 3 decades now. The actor enjoys a massive fan following even today and now both his son Ahaan Shetty and his daughter Athiya Shetty are in the acting world as well. In a recent interview with Shantanu for his podcast The BarberShop, the actor opened up about the challenging moment that he had to face at the start of his career.

Suniel Shetty opens up on the challenging days of his career

Recalling the initial days of his career, Suniel Shetty revealed that after the release of his debut film a topmost critic harshly said that he should go back to selling idlis. The critic further said that Suniel would never make it. Shetty shared that while this review had a negative impact on him, it made him question whether pursuing a career in acting was the right path for him. Suniel Shetty said, “The film was a blockbuster, my film was a hit. Suniel Shetty was accepted as that action hero, but here’s someone, the most powerful publication writing, saying go back home. I said ‘this is not fair’ because every kid believes that he is the next Mr, Bachchan (sic).”

How did Suniel Shetty handle the underworld?

In the same interview, Suniel Shetty also shared that he used to receive calls from the underworld regularly. But he never feared for anything and handled it on his own. Talking about how he handled them, Suniel said, “We were at a time when the underworld was rambling here (in Mumbai). You know I used to get calls saying, ‘I will do this, I will do that.’ I used to abuse back. I had cops telling me, ‘Listen, you’re crazy. You don’t understand, they’ll get upset and they could do anything.’ I said, ‘What? I’m not wrong, protect me. What have I done?’ So that’s the background I came from.” He also added that his family has no idea about this and said, "I have never told Athiya and Ahaan what I have done. I have done some crazy stuff. Got injured, got out of it, and self-healed. And that’s where, from a fitness perspective, I always say, ‘Time is the best healer.’"

