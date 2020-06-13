Suniel Shetty and Anu Malik remember '23 years of Border' by sharing a post on social media
The film, also starring Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee and Pooja Bhatt, was set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Suniel, who essayed the role of BSF Commandant Bhairon Singh, tweeted on Saturday: "Blessed to be a part of this beautiful film."
Blessed to be a part of this beautiful film . https://t.co/bhsJ3NJjzf
— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 13, 2020
The movie has many memorable songs, including "Sandese aate hai".
The most loved Patriotic song 'Sandese Aate Hai'
Reverberates across the world even today. Jai Hind Jai Bharat
Thank you JP Dutta Saab for having me as the composer of such a magnificent film BORDER.. 23 years and counting #23YearsOfBorder @RealNidhiDutta pic.twitter.com/mWl5HRYSZP
— Anu Malik (@The_AnuMalik) June 13, 2020
