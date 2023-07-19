Suniel Shetty APOLOGISES for his statement over soaring prices of tomatoes; says 'I can't even think...'

Suniel Shetty has been creating a lot of buzz on social media ever since he made a comment on the soaring prices of tomatoes and how it is 'affecting' people like him in the kitchen and has forced him and his family to consume less tomatoes. Suniel Shetty, who is now facing flak on the Internet over his statement on tomatoes, recently in an interview expressed his concerns about the skyrocketing prices of the vegetable. However, what Suniel said didn't go down well with a section of netizens as according to them, he somewhere hurt farmer's sentiments. After finding himself embroiled in the tomato 'soup' on social media, the actor has now issued an apology and has also reacted to the negativity and online hate he has been facing lately.

Suniel Shetty talks about the soaring prices of tomatoes

While speaking to Aaj Tak, Suniel shared, "My wife only brings vegetables that are fresh and last for only a couple of days. We prefer to have fresh vegetables. However, the prices of tomatoes have increased lately, affecting people like us in the kitchen." The actor further mentioned that he prefers to buy vegetables from local vendors and for that, he has downloaded an app on his phone through which he orders all the veggies.

Emphasizing on promoting desi products, the Mohra actor said, "You won't believe it, I order vegetables from an app. When you see the prices of the vegetables on that app, you will be amazed. They are cheaper than other markets, apps, or vegetable markets. However, it's not just about the price, it's about freshness. I get information about the product, its origin, and the type of soil used through this app. Seeing all this, I am satisfied and make my purchase through it. This whole buying process benefits the farmers as their products reach consumers directly."

Suniel Shetty on online hate and negativity

Shetty, who is 'hurt' by the negativity on social media says that statement was taken in a wrong way and he supports our farmers and wants to promote desi products. The actor said, "I genuinely support our farmers. I can't even think of having a negative perception of them. I have always worked with their support. I want us to promote our desi products. I want our farmers to always benefit from it. The farmers are an important part of my life. As a hotelier, my connections with them have always been direct."

"If any of my statements, which I haven't even said, have hurt them, I genuinely apologize. I can't even think of speaking against them, even in my dreams. Please don't misquote my statement. I can't say anything more on this matter," the actor further added.

Work front

Shetty was last seen in Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega recently. Next, he will be seen in Hera Pheri 3 which also stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.