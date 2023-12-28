Suniel Shetty-Athiya Shetty drop sweet posts on Ahan Shetty’s birthday; KL Rahul says ‘always got your back’

Ahan Shetty followed the footprints of his sister Athiya Shetty and father Suniel Shetty and entered the world of acting with the film Tadap. On the personal front, Ahan is celebrating his 28th birthday today, on December 28. On his special day, doting sister Athiya penned a special note for him and called him the ‘best brother’. Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul also pitched in to make Ahan Shetty’s day extra special.

Athiya Shetty wishes Ahan Shetty with the most heartfelt note on his birthday

As Ahan turned a year older today, Athiya Shetty took on some sister duties and penned an endearing birthday note for him. She dropped a childhood picture of the brother and sister duo and another unseen photograph from the Hero actress’ wedding. She also attached a birthday note with the images, which said, “Happy birthday to the best brother, best friend and best human. You deserve every bit of happiness and unlimited laddoos. Love you, fool.”

Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul shower birthday love on Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty also penned a heart-melting note for his son and expressed his unconditional love for him. “A lot of friends see my reflection in you Ahan but what i see in you son is the man I always wanted to become … Happy birthday babu … love you with all my heart !!” wrote the actor on his Instagram account. The note showcases the sturdy bond that the father and son duo shares.

Advertisement

While Ahan Shetty was rejoicing in the ceaseless wishes pouring in for him, his brother-in-law KL Rahul too dropped a picture of the two together. However, what turned out to be the most captivating bit was the way Rahul addressed him as his ‘brother’. “Happy birthday Ahan Shetty. So happy to have a brother like you in my life. Always got your back,” wrote the cricketer on his Instagram stories.

Personal front of Ahan Shetty

While Ahan has been the most doting son to Suniel Shetty and brother to Athiya, highlighting his dating life, he had been in a relationship with Tania Shroff. However, a recent report by ETimes spilled the beans on the romantic part of his life and revealed that the duo parted ways for reasons best known to them. Notably, they were together for a whopping 11 years.

ALSO READ: Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff break up after 11 years of dating: Report