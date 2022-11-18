Suniel Shetty blames steroids for recent deaths in the gym: It’s heart failure, not heart attack

Suniel Shetty is one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. He has given several hit films in the span of his career. It wouldn’t be wrong to call him one of the fittest actors in the industry for his age. He often shares pictures and videos of his workout and gives major fitness goals. Well, in the past couple of months the cases of deaths of actors while working out in the gym have become common. The recent one was that of Television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. Suniel in a recent interview with Times Of India blamed supplements and steroids for their deaths and not workouts.

In an interview with Times Of India, Suniel said that the workout is not the problem because they are not stretching themselves beyond their limits. “It’s heart failure and not heart attack..,” he added. Suniel Shetty further emphasized on eating right and sleeping properly. He clarified that with eating right, he does not mean going on a diet, rather he meant that the nutrition should be adequate and correct. Additionally, he questioned whether the gyms were taking the necessary precautions before subjecting clients to hardcore workouts.

Another reason Suniel gave was Covid. “I must add here that post COVID, we need to do the test that tells us whether our blood is forming clots (D-Dimer Test). COVID is leading to blood clotting and that can be dangerous.”

Suniel Shetty on Hera Pheri 3

In a recent interview with Mid-day, Suniel shared that he was stunned after knowing about Akshay’s exit from their hilarious franchise. He also said that he will speak to the makers and see if things can fall into place. He stated, “Everything was on track, but I don’t know what happened suddenly [that] Akshay is not a part of it anymore. Once I am [done with] Dharavi Bank promotions, I will sit with Firoz [Nadiadwala, producer] and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me.”