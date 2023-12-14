Suniel Shetty calls ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend just a ‘phase’; asks, ‘Where are all these trolls now?’

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty is one of the most profound actors in Bollywood. He has been in the industry for a very long time and carved his niche with his significant choices in the 90s. The actor known for movies like Dhadkan, Border, Krodh, and others recently talked about the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend and stated that ‘it was just a phase' that has passed.

Suniel Shetty reacts to viral 'Boycott Bollywood' trend

While speaking with ANI, Suniel Shetty expressed his views on the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend. He stated, “I think it was just a phase, a movement that came and went. Lots of things were happening with Bollywood and '#Boycott Bollywood' was a viral trend, a big movement that was causing further damage to what was already happening in our industry at the time.”

He further recalled speaking to Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath, and telling him that some even point fingers at the Almighty, and we are just humans, and remarked that he took it very positively.

In addition to this, the actor further questioned, "Where are all these trolls now? Does the hashtag exist anymore?" "Just 10 people here and there, putting out #Boycott Bollywood posts on social media doesn't make any sense anymore. It didn't even make any sense back in the day when it became a viral trend. I believe it was just a phase that we rode out. We just went through a bad patch," Shetty added.

Advertisement

Suniel Shetty recalls his family's perception about his action-packed films

Furthermore, the actor also recollected memories of his family’s perception towards his action-packed films back in the time. He exclaimed that despite his films were working, when he would come home they wouldn’t work.

“After showing my parents the film, my wife and my daughter, they said, ‘Very good,’ and then they said, ‘Ramu Saridon hai toh de do ek (If you have a Saridon, please pass one) and I heard that. Yani sir mein dard hua hai bete ki film dekhke (That means they developed a headache after watching their son's film),” he shared.

Suniel Shetty's work front

Speaking of Suniel Shetty’s work front, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third installment of his much loved Hera Pheri franchise, Hera Pheri 3. The film will also star Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal reprising their iconic roles.

He will also be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment in the Welcome franchise.

ALSO READ: 'It hurts more than KL Rahul or Athiya Shetty': Suniel Shetty on how he feels when people troll son-in-law