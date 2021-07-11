Suniel Shetty calls daughter Athiya Shetty’s rumoured beau KL Rahul & Ahan Shetty his ‘strength & love’

Taking to Instagram, Suniel Shetty dropped a video of KL Rahul and Ahan Shetty. Is the actor subtly confirming cricketer and daughter Athiya's relationship?

Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has been in the news for the past few months for her budding romance with cricketer KL Rahul. Although neither of them has made it official yet, their pictures speak a thousand words. From their dinner dates to UNO nights to their vacay pictures, the much-in-love couple seems to be taking it slow and steady. But now it looks like papa Suniel Shetty cannot keep calm and has subtly hinted at the fact that his daughter might be dating the cricketer. Well, his recent Instagram picture suggests so.



We all know how much Suniel loves his fitness routine. And now, with his younger son Ahan all set to make his big Bollywood debut, we are sure that he must be getting all the fitness tips from his father. But there is someone special who has joined the Dhadkan actor this time. It is none other than daughter Athiya's rumoured beau KL Rahul.



Taking to Instagram, Suniel Shetty shared a video featuring his son Ahan and cricketer KL Rahul working out together.

Check it out:

As you can see in the video, Ahan Shetty and KL Rahul are running with their cute little pet on the ground. Well, they are facing their back towards the camera, but it is Suneil Shetty’s caption that will grab your attention .



Suniel Shetty captioned the post as, “MY LOVE MY STRENGTH!! @ahan.shetty @rahulkl.” Now, isn’t the Dhadkan actor calling KL Rahul his love and strength a big hint about him being a part of the Shetty family already?

Well, we are absolutely waiting for the day when Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will make it official. Till then, we can hope to see some exciting updates about their relationship on social media. How do you like their Jodi? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor will treat her future daughter in law like a queen, says daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×