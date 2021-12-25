Suniel Shetty celebrates 30th wedding anniversary with wife Mana on Christmas Day, Athiya Shetty reacts

It is a double celebration at Suniel Shetty’s home as the veteran actor is celebrating his 30th wedding anniversary with wife Mana Shetty on the Christmas Day. To mark the special occasion, Suniel Shetty also took to social media to share a major throwback picture with the love of his life. The unseen photo sees the elite couple beaming with joy as the camera captures them together.

A young Suniel Shetty can be seen decked up in a formal suit which is worn over a crisp yellow shirt and a formal tie. Perfectly gelled hair and quirky sunglasses finished his look. Meanwhile, wife Mana Shetty looks equally gorgeous in a similar blazer look which was finished with a classic 90s headscarf and statement necklace. While sharing the picture, Suniel Shetty wrote, “Beautiful then …Beautiful now … Beautiful forever …happy happy 30th anniv wifey.”

Take a look at it here:

As soon as the post surfaced online, it went viral in no time. Not only fans but even many celebs reacted to the adorable post of Suniel Shetty. While Tiger Shroff and Yuvika Chaudhary dropped a slew of heart emoticons under the post, on the other hand, Archana Puran Singh said, “Much love and happiness to both of you @suniel.shetty and Mana !” Needless to say, the photo is receiving immense love from Shetty’s fans.

However, the best reaction came from the actor’s daughter Athiya Shetty. The young star couldn’t stop herself from re-sharing the rare photo of her parents and while doing so she also penned a heartfelt caption for her role models. Athiya Shetty said, “Happy anniversary to the reason I believe in love, trust, companionship and friendship.” In other news, the entire family made headlines at the screening of Ahan Shetty’s film Tadap.

