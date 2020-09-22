  1. Home
Suniel Shetty celebrates 45 years of friendship with Jackie Shroff and remembers their fun time; Watch

Suniel Shetty has shared a fun video on his Instagram handle as he is celebrating 45 years of friendship with Jackie Shroff.
11818 reads Mumbai
Suniel Shetty celebrating friendship with Jackie ShroffSuniel Shetty celebrates 45 years of friendship with Jackie Shroff and remembers their fun time; Watch
Suniel Shetty who shares a very bond with Jackie Shroff is celebrating their 45 years of friendship. Recently, Suniel took to his Instagram handle to share a lovely video wherein the two senior actors can be seen enjoying quality time together at a beautiful location.

In the video, the duo seems to be having a gala time in each other’s company. It shows some fun moments shared by the actors! While sharing it on Instagram, the Mohra actor wrote, “45 years and counting! Pastry palace to khandala ... @apnabhidu”.

Have a look at Suniel Shetty’s latest post here:

Soon after the actor posted the video, many comments started pouring in. Suniel’s daughter Athiya Shetty dropped a comment and wrote “cutest”. While Jackie’s son Tiger Shroff commented with heart emoticons. Dia Mirza, Rohit Roy, Kim Sharma, Rahul Dev and others also left a comment on Suniel’s post.

Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff have worked together in several hit films like ‘Baaz: A Bird In Danger’, ‘Border’ and ‘Refugee’.

According to ETimes report, earlier in an interview, Suniel Shetty said that he shares a very close bond with Abhishek Bachchan, Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Although he has a lot of friends from the industry, they don’t meet often, but they spend a lot of time when they work together.

Credits :Suniel Shetty Instagram

