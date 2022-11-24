Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding, gives out details; Find out

Athiya Shetty often makes it to the headlines for her personal life from the past couple of months. The actress, who is the daughter of popular star Suniel Shetty is dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul . These two love birds have been together for quite some time and now the buzz is that they are planning to take their relationship to the next step. It was earlier reported that Rahul and Athiya are planning to tie the knot by the end of this year but now in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Dhadkan actor opened up about some details about his daughter’s wedding.

Suniel Shetty was recently asked about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding. He has confirmed that the wedding is happening soon. The actor revealed that he is looking at the possible dates as they have to take the schedules of both Athiya and Rahul into consideration and plan out things. Hopefully soon, we will know when and where will it (wedding) happen," he told Hindustan Times. “I guess at the right time, everyone will know [details about the wedding],” he added.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship

As per the reports, the young actress and the celebrated cricketer are in a serious relationship for around the last 3 years. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made it Instagram official a few months back and have been often garnering attention with their public appearances and adorable PDA. Earlier, Athiya responded to the wedding rumours on her official Instagram story, by sharing a note which read: "I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, lol."

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are planning to ditch 5-hotels for their wedding. Instead, the much-in-love couple has chosen to tie the knot in the knot in bride's father Suniel Shetty's residence 'Jahaan', in Khandala. A famous wedding organizer has been frequently visiting the actor's lavish house, to finalise the decorations and other arrangements.