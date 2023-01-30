Suniel Shetty dances with Athiya Shetty in PIC from her Sangeet; His emotional note will make you go aww

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty’s wedding pictures have taken social media by storm. The two lovebirds, who have been dating for quite a few years now, tied the knot on January 23rd. They got married at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow in Khandala, Jahaan, and it was an intimate affair with their close friends and families in attendance. Just yesterday, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared pictures from their sangeet ceremony. The pictures were wholesome, and one of them showed Suniel Shetty dancing his heart out at the sangeet with his daughter Athiya. Now, Suniel Shetty has also shared the same picture on his Instagram account, along with a heartfelt note for Athiya. Suniel Shetty pens an emotional note for Athiya Shetty

The picture shared by Suniel Shetty on his Instagram account shows the father-daughter duo dancing at the Sangeet ceremony. Suniel Shetty is seen dressed in an ivory kurta, while Athiya looks glamorous in a pastel chikankari lehenga from Anjul Bhandari. The lehenga was adorned with Swarovski crystals, and Athiya styled the lehenga with her naani’s antique chandbali earrings, and a maang tikka. Suniel Shetty penned a lovely note for his daughter, and wrote, “You had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born and now you have me dancing to your tunes … love you my baby … stay blessed always @athiyashetty.” Athiya Shetty reacted to the post, and dropped heart emojis. Check out Suniel Shetty’s Instagram post below.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty also shared pictures from Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding a few days ago, and wrote, “A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust … congratulations and Godbless my bachchas @athiyashetty @klrahul.”

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty announced their wedding by sharing pictures from the beautiful ceremony. They penned a joint statement that read, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.” Athiya and KL Rahul also dropped pictures from their haldi ceremony and pre-wedding festivities.

