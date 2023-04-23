Suniel Shetty defends Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul over their Koffee With Karan comments, blames show’s format

Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular chat shows, wherein the host Karan Johar invites popular Bollywood celebrities and has interesting conversations around love, family, marriage, work, and more! Several personalities from other fields have also graced the show in the past few years. The show successfully ran for seven seasons and as per reports, will return for season 8 in June. In one of the episodes in season 6, the show featured cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul who found themselves amidst controversy after the show.

Suniel Shetty on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s comment

Suniel Shetty whose daughter Athiya Shetty is married to KL Rahul recently spoke about the controversy and extended his support to the cricketers. In his conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actor blamed the format of the show and said, “You know when that interview of him (KL Rahul) and Hardik (Pandya) came… Hardik probably got carried away. But when you have an anchor shoving it down your throat what do you do? So it is the format of the show, you get kids excited and they say stuff and then Bollywood is being banned.”

However, soon after this comment, Suniel Shetty also shared how the guests attending the show should be mindful and also take up responsibility for their words. He said, “So I think we all, you as an anchor, me as a guest, we all need to be responsible because you ask me a question that I feel I can’t answer doesn’t mean (I should feel) that I am inferior to anybody, when that happens, that’s when things go wrong and it should never go wrong. You should have the guts to say things as they are and as they should be.”

For the unversed, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul featured in the sixth season of Koffee With Karan in 2019. The show is no stranger to controversies, and Hardik Panya reportedly made some ‘sexist’ remarks for which he faced backlash from the public.

