Suniel Shetty drops sweet PIC with son-in-law KL Rahul; Athiya Shetty is all hearts

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty got married to KL Rahul earlier this year. Ever since then, on various occasions, the Dhadkan actor has been seen showering love on his dear son-in-law through social media.

From cheering up the cricketer during his match series to sharing lovely posts with him, the actor’s social media is a testament to his love for his son-in-law. A while ago, Suniel Shetty yet again posted a lovely photo with KL Rahul, leaving Athiya all hearts.

Suniel Shetty shares a heart-warming photo with son-in-law KL Rahul

Today, on October 27, Suniel Shetty took to his social media handle and shared a heartfelt photograph with his son-in-law, KL Rahul. In the photo, the two can be seen twinning in black T-shirts, while the cricketer is also sporting a black cap.

In the photo, the two are seen sharing a sweet hug while posing for the camera. The actor, while sharing the post, did not caption it but dropped a black heart.

Take a look:

Athiya Shetty's reaction to the post shared by Suniel Shetty

The post shared by the actor drew a lot of attention from the fans, while the special one has to be by his daughter, Athiya Shetty. Reacting to the post, she dropped a red heart in the comments section.

Fans react to the post

In addition to this, several internet users swamped the comments section, heaping praises for KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty. A fan wrote, “Kamal Laajavab Rahul and Suniel Anna in single Frame,” and another fan commented, “Word best sasur and damad.”

Another fan wrote, “Sir aap ka damad lakho mai ek hain my fav”

Suniel Shetty on being a fan of KL Rahul for his skills in cricket

In an earlier interview with India Today, the De Dana Dan actor, while talking about his son-in-law KL Rahul, said, “I don’t know the role of father-in-law. I was his fan. Today, there is a relationship, but I loved Rahul like I do a lot of young talent. I am someone who has always gone to watch young talents perform, even in my prime as an actor.”

The actor added, “I would go to Wankhade to watch young people play. When I saw Rahul play, I thought this kid was good, and then he is from my own backyard; he is from Mangalore. I am someone who is very proud of anything that children from small towns achieve, so I was a fan, and today I am his father. I know him as much as he knows himself, every move of his.”

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty says Bollywood had a 'united voice' once: Today, when people throw stones...