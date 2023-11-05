Suniel Shetty drops unseen PIC from Athiya Shetty’s wedding as he wishes her on birthday

Suniel Shetty’s acting skill is not unknown to cinephiles. However, apart from being a talented artist, he is also a family man who shares a fun bond with his kids, daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty. As his daughter turned a year older today (November 5), the father was the first one to wish her on social media.

Suniel Shetty wishes Athiya Shetty on her birthday

If you go through Suniel Shetty’s Instagram profile, you will see several pictures of him with his family, including his son-in-law, KL Rahul. On the occasion of his daughter Athiya Shetty’s birthday, the Hera Pheri actor dropped a beautiful monotone picture that reflected the special bond he shares with her.

In the pic, an overwhelmed and overjoyed father can be seen planting a kiss on his daughter’s cheeks during her haldi ceremony. The bride, Athiya, is all smiles as she enjoys the moment. Sharing the touching photo, the Thank You actor penned, “Happy birthday my baby (black heart emoji).”

Take a look at the picture:

Suniel Shetty’s work front

Actor and producer Suniel Shetty has been part of several projects and has acted in over 100 films in his career spanning almost 3 decades. However, he is popular because of the iconic characters he played in movies like Dilwale, Border, Gopi Kishan, and Hera Pheri. After working on Operation Fryday, he is busy shooting for multiple projects, namely Yodha, Hera Pheri 3, Race 4, Singham Again, and Welcome to the Jungle.

About Athiya Shetty and her filmography

Born to Mana Shetty and Suniel Shetty 30 years ago, Athiya Shetty followed the footsteps of her father and joined the Indian film industry. The actress made her film debut in the 2015 romantic-action film Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. The movie was the remake of Subhash Ghai’s 1983 film of the same name. She then played an essential role in Mubarakan in the year 2017, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Ileana D’Cruz, among others.

She was last seen playing the leading lady in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor. Earlier this year, the actress married her long-time partner, Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

