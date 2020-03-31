Suniel Shetty is EXCITED about Hera Pheri’s third installment; Says ‘I am looking forward to it’

As Hera Pheri completes 20 years of release, Suniel Shetty opens up on the third installment of the franchise.

It’s been a long time since the news of the third installment of Priyadarshan’s cult classic comedy Hera Pheri has been doing the rounds. The franchise featured Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in the lead and has been among the most successful comedy franchise of all times. Although an official announcement about Hera Pheri 3 is yet to be made, Suniel admitted to being excited about the third installment and stated that he is looking forward to it.

In his conversation with ETimes, Suniel asserted that the chemistry between Akshay, Paresh and him has always worked like magic for the franchise. He also emphasised that the third installment of Hera Pheri franchise will happen for sure. “Of course! Absolutely! Because Babu Bhai, Shyam, Raju can have a problem any time of their life whatever age it may be. The thing is I think we understand cinema more, probably better than actors even today and also, we are very good friends you know. We have a lot of respect for each other and so I think it works like magic and I am looking forward to it. It will happen and whenever it does, but I know it will happen,” Suniel was quoted saying.

Interestingly, Hera Pheri clocked 20 years of the release today. Reminiscing the old days, Suniel shared stills from the movie and wrote “20 years and the love keeps pouring in... memories that will last a lifetime! #pareshji #herapheri @akshaykumar”.

Take a look at Suniel Shetty’s post for Hera Pheri:

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More